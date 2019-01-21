

CTV Winnipeg





The National Non-Smoking Week is looking to raise awareness among Canadians of issues related to smoking and tobacco addiction.

The aim of the event is to educate Canadians on the dangers of smoking, and assist in making Canada a smoke-free society.

The Lung Association of Manitoba is promoting the event, which runs Jan. 20 to 26.

“Smoking tobacco remains a significant issue for many Manitobans,” said Neil Johnston, president and CEO of the Lung Association of Manitoba.

“To compound the situation, the smoking environment is also becoming cloudier with the recent legalization of smoking cannabis and the availability of electronic cigarettes or vaping.”