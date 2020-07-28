WINNIPEG -- An increase in the primary natural gas rate will take effect on August 1.

The Public Utilities Board has approved the application to raise the current rates from Centra Gas Manitoba to $0.0932/m3, an increase from $0.0863/m3.

According to the board, the new rate is expected to increase the bill for a typical residential customer by approximately $14 per year.

The change does not affect people who have fixed-term fixed-price contracts.

The rates will be reviewed again on November 1, 2020.