Nature Playground at Assiniboine Park temporarily closed this spring
If you’re thinking about heading out to the Nature Playground at Assiniboine Park this spring for some family-friendly fun - you’re out of luck. The playground is temporarily closed until mid-June for improvements.
According to the Assiniboine Park Conservancy (APC), the closure will enable it to complete a number of projects.
“The Nature Playground is 13 years old this spring. The temporary closure will allow us to complete a refresh of the space, which will include repairs to a number of existing features,” a park representative said in a statement.
APC confirmed to CTV that there will be “a couple of new installations” added to the space.
However, don’t expect the playground to be entirely remodeled.
“This is a refresh, not a complete overhaul,” said APC.
As for why the construction is being done during peak park season, APC said it didn’t have much of a choice in the matter.
“Some of the work must be completed in warmer weather, so doing it over the winter wasn’t an option,” they said.
An exact reopening date is expected to be announced in early June.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Speaker kicks Poilievre out of Commons over unparliamentary comments
Speaker Greg Fergus kicked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre out of the House of Commons during question period today.
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest while waiting in ER, widow wants investigation
When an ambulance took David Lippert to the hospital in March of 2023, the 68-year-old Kitchener, Ont., executive was hoping to find out why he was feeling weak and unable to walk. Some 24 hours later, he was found unresponsive in the ER.
Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring 4 others
A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a northeast London suburb Tuesday, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring four other people, British authorities said.
Conservatives push motion calling for Carney to testify, say it's about 'accountability'
The federal Conservatives made good on their promise to push for former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney to testify before MPs, resulting in a heated political debate in Ottawa on Tuesday.
Freeland previews omnibus budget bill, proposed capital gains tax change left out
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling yet another omnibus bill to pass a sweeping range of measures promised in her April 16 federal budget, though left out of the legislation will be the government's proposed capital gains tax change.
London Drugs stores remain closed, 'cybersecurity incident' may have breached personal data
London Drugs says it is working with third-party security experts as the company tries to reopen dozens of stores across Western Canada that were shuttered by a cybersecurity incident Sunday.
McGill requests 'police assistance' over pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it has 'requested police assistance' about the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
Air Canada walks back new seat selection policy change after backlash
Air Canada has paused a new seat selection fee for travellers booked on the lowest fares just days after implementing it.
Regina
-
Eight arrested in incident that led to Regina police friendly fire situation
Regina police say eight people were arrested in an incident that involved an officer being inadvertently shot by another officer’s gun last week.
-
Here are Regina's main projects for the 2024 construction season
As Regina’s construction season officially kicks off for 2024 – here’s where residents can expect to see crews and traffic restrictions this summer.
-
Saskatchewan's 10 'worst roads'
The top 10 'worst roads' in Saskatchewan include four streets in Moose Jaw and three different highways around the province.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police set to begin search of landfill for remains of missing woman
On Wednesday, Saskatoon police begin a search for the remains of Mackenzie Lee Trottier in the city's landfill. CTV News will be on site at 42 Valley Road Wednesday morning as Staff Sgt. Corey Lenius from the major crimes section provides more details.
-
Cash is critical in keeping small businesses afloat, Saskatoon pub owner says
A Saskatoon business is encouraging customers to pay with cash instead of a credit card to help fight inflation.
-
Saskatoon man charged after downtown robbery
A 28-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges following a robbery at a downtown business on Monday evening.
Edmonton
-
Canada-wide warrants issued for 19-year-old man in connection with Edmonton extortions, Winnipeg shooting
The Edmonton Police Service has issued Canada-wide warrants for a man believed to be involved in an ongoing extortion investigation in Edmonton, as well as a shooting in Winnipeg.
-
8.9 per cent property tax increase official as city council passes bylaw
City council passed the 2024 tax bylaw Tuesday, finalizing an increase to municipal property taxes.
-
Farmers' market returning to Edmonton's 104 Street every Saturday this summer
A farmers' market will once again occupy 104 Street in downtown Edmonton this summer.
Calgary
-
Province pulls funding for low-income transit passes in Calgary, Edmonton
A program providing low-income Calgarians and Edmontonians a financial break on their monthly transit passes is losing millions of dollars in annual support from the provincial government, city councillors confirmed Tuesday.
-
Calgary massage parlours shut down over allegations of human trafficking
Police have closed three Calgary massage parlours after a year-long investigation uncovered alleged links to human trafficking.
-
'It gives me purpose': Olympic gold medalist encouraging others to volunteer in Calgary hospitals
Isabelle Weidemann has earned multiple Olympic medals representing Team Canada as a long-track speedskater but credits her volunteer efforts off the ice with giving her the extra bit of momentum she needed in her daily life.
Toronto
-
-
Cyclist struck by construction truck in Yorkville dies in hospital: police
A cyclist is dead after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s Yorkville neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
-
Witness details deadly wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A driver who witnessed a wrong-way police pursuit on Highway 401 moments before a fatal crash said he was hoping the chase would have been called off before lives were lost.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING OPP investigating fatal collision on Hwy. 417 near Limoges, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are at the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 417 near Limoges, east of Ottawa.
-
BREAKING
-
Former mayor running for Gatineau, Que. top job
Yves Ducharme submitted his nomination papers on Tuesday to run in the mayoral byelection in Gatineau.
Montreal
-
McGill requests 'police assistance' over pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it has 'requested police assistance' about the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
-
Transit fares are going up in the Montreal area. Here's the new price structure
Transit riders, take note: the Montreal-area regional transit authority, the ARTM, is changing its fare structure on July 1. Prices are going up by an average of 3 per cent.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER A look at the divestment demands by McGill University protesters
Pro-Palestinian activists have set up protest camps at McGill and a small number of other Canadian universities, following a wave of action seen at U.S. campuses.
Atlantic
-
Man held captive for two days at encampment: Saint John police
Police in Saint John, N.B., say a man was assaulted and held captive at an encampment in the city last week.
-
Name of 'armed man' who prompted emergency alert in Dartmouth, N.S., released by police
Residents in the area of Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S., were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning as police searched for an armed suspect.
-
3 Halifax-area schools dismissed early Tuesday following alleged threats
Halifax Regional Centre for Education says students at three schools were dismissed early Tuesday following threats.
Vancouver
-
'Game-time decision': Vancouver Canucks won't confirm Game 5 goalie
Rick Tocchet was tight-lipped about who will be in net for the Vancouver Canucks when they look for a series win against the Nashville Predators Tuesday.
-
Video shows 'brazen' break-in attempt at Surrey home
Mounties in Surrey have released photos and video in an effort to help identify two suspects in a "brazen" daytime break-in attempt at a home on Sunday.
-
Eviction for landlord's use was legitimate, despite owners' partial move, B.C. court rules
A B.C. judge has upheld the eviction of a family from their North Vancouver townhouse, finding that the landlords did not take an unreasonable amount of time to move into the home after the tenants vacated it.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Kelowna
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
N.L.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
-
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
-
-
After car chase, young driver in Sudbury tries to run away from police
A 20-year-old suspect in Sudbury was arrested last week after trying to escape from police responding to reports of erratic driving.
Barrie
-
Road rage driver handed conditional sentence
Nearly a year to the day Joshua Wheatley was caught on camera running a man over in an apparent road rage incident, the 22-year-old has been given a conditional sentence for six months, including partial house arrest with a curfew.
-
Popular assassin game startles Collingwood residences
An assassin game turns into a dangerous reality for police who respond to two reports of teens allegedly carrying firearms in broad daylight.
-
Suspect accused of making threats and refusing to leave a home
Police responded to a call on Monday night after receiving reports of an individual allegedly making threats and refusing to leave a home.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Shooting reported in Kitchener neighbourhood
Ornge says they’ve airlifted one person to hospital after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
WATCH
WATCH Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in Elora, Ont.
The name of the project has not been officially released although it’s widely believed to be the Netflix series FUBAR.
-
Conestoga is a foreign student mecca. Is its climb to riches leading it off a cliff?
Aggressive international recruitment has brought in a flood of new money, but questions are also being raised within the institution about the sustainability of that growth, and the motivations behind it.
London
-
Sudden death investigation underway in Lucan-Biddulph
OPP and the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a 25-year-old individual died in Lucan-Biddulph on Monday.
-
'In my opinion, that is a slap in my face': New Canada Disability Benefit a 'disappointment' to those living in deep poverty
The federal government has allocated $6.1 billion over six years for the long-awaited Canada Disability Benefit (CDB), but according to advocacy groups across the country, it falls short.
-
'There are going to be some real issues in terms of enforcement': Parents weigh in on school cellphone ban
The debate around the Ford government cellphone ban in schools continues to stir. Parents and professional educators are weighing in with potential pros and pitfalls.