Nature Playground at Assiniboine Park temporarily closed this spring

If you’re thinking about heading out to the Nature Playground at Assiniboine Park this spring for some family-friendly fun - you’re out of luck. The playground is temporarily closed until mid-June for improvements.

According to the Assiniboine Park Conservancy (APC), the closure will enable it to complete a number of projects.

“The Nature Playground is 13 years old this spring. The temporary closure will allow us to complete a refresh of the space, which will include repairs to a number of existing features,” a park representative said in a statement.

APC confirmed to CTV that there will be “a couple of new installations” added to the space.

However, don’t expect the playground to be entirely remodeled.

“This is a refresh, not a complete overhaul,” said APC.

As for why the construction is being done during peak park season, APC said it didn’t have much of a choice in the matter.

“Some of the work must be completed in warmer weather, so doing it over the winter wasn’t an option,” they said.

An exact reopening date is expected to be announced in early June.