NDP incumbent re-elected in Transcona

The NDP incumbent in Transcona will return to the Legislature for a second term.

The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring the NDP's Nello Altomare the winner, grabbing 58.8 per cent of the vote with 13/15 polls reporting.

Altomare was first elected in the Transcona constituency in the 2019 election, by a slim margin. He joined the NDP's shadow cabinet as the critic for education and early childhood learning.

However, two months following his win, Altomare was diagnosed with cancer. He completed a six-month chemotherapy treatment before he announced in June 2020 that his cancer had gone into remission.

Altomare worked previously as a teacher and principal in the River East Transcona School Division for more than 30 years. He is married with two children, and volunteers in his church and the local community.

The incumbent beat two other candidates for the seat: Progressive Conservative candidate Titi Tijani and Liberal candidate Arthur Bloomfield.

The Transcona constituency has been an NDP seat since it was created in the 1969 election, with the exception of the 1988 election when the Liberals won the seat, but lost it to the NDP the following election.