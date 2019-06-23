With the unofficial campaign under way in Manitoba, NDP Leader Wab Kinew used his first election style event to discuss health care.

“We do think that one of the important decisions Manitobans are going to make in this campaign is do they want more health care or less," said Kinew.

The opposition leader was surrounded by his candidates and MLAs outside of the Misericordia Health Centre. Kinew used the backdrop to call on Premier Brian Pallister to stop the emergency room closure at Seven Oaks Hospital, until after the election. Kinew says voters should have the chance to weigh in first.

"Keep the light on, keep the emergency rooms open from now until September 10th, let the people of Manitoba have their say, if Pallister wins another term, he’s free to close as many emergency rooms as he wants,” said Kinew.

Last week the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said the Seven Oaks ER is set to convert to an urgent care centre this summer, instead of later in September as planned.

Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen released a statement on Friday:

“We believe Manitobans deserve a better system and that’s why we are making changes that have proven to be successful in improving patient care and outcomes in cities like Calgary, Vancouver and Ottawa,” stated Friesen.

Friesen says urgent care centres offer excellent care, with emergency trained physicians and nurses 24/7.

“We have said the transition at Seven Oaks to a 24/7 urgent care centre will occur when it can be assured that patient safety standards and the stability of the overall system can be maintained. Clinical leadership is recommending this transition occur this summer. That recommendation will be considered over the next few days,” stated Friesen.

Kinew says if elected he would put an ER back at Concordia Hospital, and Seven Oaks if it’s changed. The NDP leader says he’d also take a look at Victoria General Hospital as well, which converted in 2017.

Manitobans go to the polls September 10.