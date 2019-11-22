WINNIPEG -- An NDP MLA introduced a bill in the house Friday to allow for gender-neutral government issued identification, like birth certificates.

Uzoma Asagwara is the MLA for Union Station and introduced the bill, which will amend The Vital Statistics Act, and give people the option to select a gender-neutral identifier instead of an “M” or an “F”.

“All Manitobans deserve to have an I.D. that matches their true identity,” said Asagwara, in a news release.

“The Commission’s ruling is an important step forward for the trans and gender non-binary community and it is crucial that the provincial government fulfill its responsibilities.”

If passed, people would have the option to update their information with the Manitoba Vital Statistics Agency to get a gender neutral birth certificate. They could also have their gender identification changed on other forms of government issued ID.

“By passing our bill, the Pallister government can both meet the Commission’s order and signal to Manitoba’s 2SLGBTTQ* community that they will not allow ideology to stand in the way of protecting human rights,” said Asagwara.

The NDP said, the bill was first brought forward by its Leader Wab Kinew before the provincial election – it was voted down by the Pallister Government.

Earlier this month, the Manitoba Human Rights Commission ordered the province to start offering non-binary sex designations on birth certificates – the province was given 180 days to be in compliance.