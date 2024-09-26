WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • NDP MP introduces bill to criminalize residential school denialism

    NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, June 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, June 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
    Share

    An NDP MP has introduced a bill that would criminalize residential school denialism, saying it would help stop harm caused toward survivors, their families and communities.

    If the bill is passed, people could be charged under the Criminal Code for promoting hatred against Indigenous Peoples by condoning, justifying or downplaying the historical and lasting impact of residential schools.

    NDP MP Leah Gazan says the purpose of the schools was to extinguish Indigenous cultures and languages and if the government is serious about reconciliation, it needs to protect survivors and their families from hate.

    More than 150,000 children were forced to attend residential schools, with many survivors detailing to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission the abuse they suffered at the hands of those meant to protect them.

    An estimated 6,000 children died in the schools, though experts say the actual number could be much higher.

    Gazan says families deserve to heal from this "intergenerational tragedy," and that parliamentarians must stand firm against people who try to discredit the stories of survivors.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene's winds batter Florida as Category 3 storm races toward the coast

    Tropical storm force winds began battering Florida on Thursday as Hurricane Helene prepared to make landfall, with forecasters warning that the enormous storm could create a "nightmare" surge along the coast and churn up damaging winds hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News