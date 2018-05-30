

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba NDP is hoping to put an end to genetic discrimination with a new private members bill.

Genetic discrimination is when people are treated differently, specifically by employers or insurance companies, due to a gene mutation that causes or increases the risk of an inherited disorder.

“So this is a protection we’re looking to put in place to ensure that nobody is going to be prevented from getting a job or getting health insurance just because of the way that they were born, just because of their genetic makeup,” said Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew.

The party introduced a bill on Tuesday that would amend the human rights code and ban employers or insurance companies from discriminating against anyone over their genetic makeup.

The NDP also wants to ensure people are able to complete genetic testing without having to disclose the results.