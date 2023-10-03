NDP retains constituencies of Thompson, Flin Flon

Eric Redhead will be holding on to the constituency of Thompson.

The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring Redhead with the NDP the winner with 67.6 per cent of the vote with nine of 38 polls reporting.

Redhead was elected in a byelection in 2022, following the death of NDP MLA Danielle Adams.

Redhead has served as the NDP’s critic for Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations.

Before joining the provincial NDP, he was the chief of Shamattawa First Nation and was the acting grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.

Thompson has long been a constituency held by the NDP dating back to 1969. Only twice did the Conservatives hold the seat – between 1977 and 1981, as well as 2016 to 2019.

In the byelection, Redhead beat Charlotte Larocque with the Progressive Conservatives by more than 880 votes.

This provincial election, he was able to surpass Linda Markus with the Tories and Roy Jemison with the Liberals.

The NDP will also retain their provincial seat in Flin Flon.

The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring Lindsey the winner with 70.8 per cent of the vote and 10 of 37 polls reporting.

Lindsey beat PC candidate Charlotte Laroque