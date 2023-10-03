NDP's Uzoma Asagwara holds on to Union Station seat

The Manitoba New Democrat's Uzoma Asagwara has held on to the Union Station seat in central Winnipeg.

The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring Asagwara the winner, grabbing 71.1 per cent of the vote with 32 of 36 polls reporting.

Asagwara was first elected in 2019, becoming the first non-binary and gender non-conforming MLA in Manitoba, and was the first of three Black MLAs elected in Manitoba's history (along with Audrey Gordon in Southdale and Jamie Moses in St. Vital).

Prior to their election, Asagwara worked as a full-time psychiatric nurse who specialized in mental health and addictions. They also founded Queer People of Colour Winnipeg, a group that creates events for Queer and Trans identified Black, Indigenous and People of Colour.

They also joined the NDP shadow cabinet as the health critic.

The incumbent candidate beat Progressive Conservative candidate Aaron Croning and Liberal candidate Iqra Tariq.