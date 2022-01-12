NDP wants Manitoba to create database with rapid test results
The Manitoba NDP is urging the province to create a database where people can report the results of their rapid antigen tests.
According to the NDP, collecting rapid test information will ensure Manitobans can access sick leave, insurance supports and medical records in the future, and will also provide a clearer picture of COVID-19 in the province.
At a news conference on Tuesday, NDP Leader Wab Kinew said with Manitobans using rapid tests in many instances under public health advice, it leaves several unanswered questions for what this could mean in the long term.
“For instance, how is that information going to be included in somebody’s medical chart? What is going to happen if someone needs to file a claim? Whether that’s for workers’ comp or for disability or for insurance purposes related to their COVID-19 diagnosis,” he said.
Kinew added that the creation of a database would ensure that if someone needs to file for insurance, workers’ compensation, or disability benefits, they’d be able to refer to this government record as proof.
He added the database would also provide Manitobans with a better picture of what is going on right now.
“We’ve heard the public health officials saying that the daily case counts are likely underestimating the situation around the transmission of Omicron right now,” Kinew said.
“Well, this could be another public health tool to allow us to better capture some of those cases out there that people are diagnosing themselves using the rapid antigen tests.”
Uzoma Asagwara, the NDP critic for health care, said Manitoba has a real opportunity to make sure that people have a place to submit the results of their rapid tests, and to trust that the information will remain secure and accessible.
“The more data we can collect during this pandemic about how COVID-19 is affecting Manitobans – the better,” Asagwara said.
“This is information we can use to identify where transmission is happening, to better understand who is being affected by COVID, and to get a sense of how these rapid tests are being used.”
