WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets continue to lock up players on their blue line as they have resigned defenceman Neal Pionk.

The Jets announced that they have signed Pionk to a four-year deal, worth $5.875 million a season.

Pionk has been with Winnipeg for the past two seasons after starting his NHL career with the New York Rangers.

During his time with Winnipeg, he has played 125 games, tallying 77 points. He has also appeared in 12 playoff games notching another six points.

Since joining the team in 2019, Pionk has led all defencemen in points and assists (68) and he is ranked within the top 10 in the NHL for assists by a blueliner in the same period.

This signing comes one week after Winnipeg signed defenceman Logan Stanley to a two-year deal worth $900K a season.