Nearly 1,300 pound pumpkin big winner at Manitoba community festival

Giant gourds took over a Manitoba community this weekend.

The Town of Teulon held its annual Pumpkinfest on Saturday, which featured a giant pumpkin growing contest.

Jason Terwin of Carman won first place, with his pumpkin weighing 1,280 pounds. He said it takes a lot of work and attention to help grow a giant pumpkin.

"I plant them in the middle of April, in the house, and then I have them in the garden, in a makeshift greenhouse, by the end of April," he said.

Terwin said typically after the competition, his pumpkins get turned into jack-o'lanterns ahead of Halloween. He said this year's pumpkin will be heading to Winnipeg to be used for the Pumpkin Promise, a cancer fundraiser.

The annual Teulon Pumpkinfest took place on Sept. 21, 2024, with pumpkins weighing in at more than 1,000 pounds. (Source: Lana Knor)