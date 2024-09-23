Nearly 1,300 pound pumpkin big winner at Manitoba community festival
Giant gourds took over a Manitoba community this weekend.
The Town of Teulon held its annual Pumpkinfest on Saturday, which featured a giant pumpkin growing contest.
Jason Terwin of Carman won first place, with his pumpkin weighing 1,280 pounds. He said it takes a lot of work and attention to help grow a giant pumpkin.
"I plant them in the middle of April, in the house, and then I have them in the garden, in a makeshift greenhouse, by the end of April," he said.
Terwin said typically after the competition, his pumpkins get turned into jack-o'lanterns ahead of Halloween. He said this year's pumpkin will be heading to Winnipeg to be used for the Pumpkin Promise, a cancer fundraiser.
The annual Teulon Pumpkinfest took place on Sept. 21, 2024, with pumpkins weighing in at more than 1,000 pounds. (Source: Lana Knor)
