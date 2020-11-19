WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba First Nations COVID-19 Pandemic Response Coordination Team (PRCT) is reporting 95 new cases among the province’s First Nations people.

According to the numbers announced on Thursday, 24 of these cases are on-reserve and 71 cases are off-reserve, which brings the total number of active cases to 1,338. The PRCT said 66 people are currently in hospital, with 16 in the ICU.

The five-day test positivity rate for First Nations people is higher compared to the rest of Manitoba. On-reserve, the test positivity rate is 19 per cent and off-reserve it’s 17 per cent. For the whole of Manitoba, the five-day test positivity rate is 14 per cent and 13.7 per cent in Winnipeg.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 2,058 cases of COVID-19 among the province’s First Nations people, including 24 deaths. A total of 696 people have recovered.