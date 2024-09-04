WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Nearly 100-year-old grain elevator torn down in Manitoba

Another piece of Manitoba's history has been brought down.

A grain elevator in the tiny locality of Barnsley, Man., just north of Carman was torn down in August.

John Peckover, deputy reeve of the RM of Dufferin, owned the elevator for several years, and said the condition had deteriorated, prompting the demolition

According to the Manitoba Historical Society, the grain elevator was built in 1928, and closed in 1972.

