

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said an attempt to track down a suspect with a warrant out for his arrest led officers to find nearly $10,000 worth of methamphetamine.

It happened at around 12:53 a.m. Sunday, after police searching for the man went to a suite in the 400 block of Cumberland Street.

They allege the suspect was found sitting in front of drugs and a scale in an open suite.

He was arrested in connection with the warrant and officers found 17 grams of meth in a baggy, another 84 grams of meth in another two baggies, $104 in cash and a scale.

Later that morning, police got a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and found more meth, dime bags, scales and cell phones.

They also found a dime bag with cocaine in it, police said, adding the total street value of the meth is estimated to be around $9,850.

Winnipeg resident Robert Taylor Henderson, 28, is facing a charge for possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He is in custody.