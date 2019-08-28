Nearly $12K in meth, $5K in cocaine seized during raid: Winnipeg police
The raid netted nearly 20 ounces of methamphetamine and various quantities of other drugs as well as a rifle, shotgun and handgun, with ammunition. (File image)
Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 11:42AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, August 28, 2019 12:04PM CST
A 30-year old man and a 26-year old woman face a number of drug and weapons-related charges after Winnipeg police seized drugs, cash and guns during a raid.
On Aug. 23, police executed a search warrant in a suite at a residential building in the 400 block of Cumberland Avenue.
The raid netted nearly 20 ounces of methamphetamine and various quantities of other drugs as well as a rifle, shotgun and handgun with ammunition.
Items seized include:
- Approximately 19.5 ounces of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $11,700,
- Approximately 2.5 ounces of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $5,000;
- $1,380 in Canadian money;
- 147 Tylenol 3 pills, with estimated street value of which is $75;
- A loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, with a tampered serial number;
- A .303 British bolt-action rifle with ammunition;
- A sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun with ammunition;
- Body armour;
- Packaging materials and score sheets.
Anthony Shane Gunto and Priscilla Rose-Marie Wood both of Winnipeg each face multiple charges related to drug and weapons possession.