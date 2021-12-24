Nearly 750 positive COVID-19 cases to be reported in Manitoba; highest daily COVID-19 case count during the pandemic

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba will report nearly 750 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day case count since the pandemic began.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, said on Friday the case numbers are similar to what is being reported across Canada. The exact case number will be known at 12:30 p.m. when the province releases its bulletin.

“These increased case counts means we’re going to be seeing increased demand on our testing system,” Roussin said, adding the current testing backlog for results is approximately 10,000 tests.

Roussin adds the case count is likely an underestimate, due to the testing backlog.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.