WINNIPEG -- A new recreation centre is coming to Winnipeg’s Waverley West area, with all three levels of government contributing a total of $79 million.

“This investment will provide much-needed recreation space for residents to enjoy for many, many years to come,” said Central Services Minister Reg Helwer.

“We know that investments in community infrastructure make our province a better place to live, work and play, and it will give them some great opportunities here.”

On Thursday, Helwer, along with Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the minister of economic development and official languages and to the minister of environment and climate change, and Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman announced funding for the first phase of the South Winnipeg Recreation Campus.

The initial phase of the project involves the development of a recreation centre with gymnasiums, multi-purpose rooms, a fitness space, a walking and running track, a daycare, and a vocational building. The recreation centre will provide a place for sports and recreation activities, program opportunities, and for people to meet on a centralized campus.

Duguid noted that Waverley West is a fast-growing area. However, he said, the recreation, education and other amenities have not kept up with the population growth.

“Despite some of the highest property taxes in the city, the residents here do not enjoy what other parts of the city do,” he said.

“Today, we’re going to be going a long way to fixing that.”

The Government of Canada is investing more than $31.6 million into the project, the Manitoba government is contributing more than $31.1 million, and the City of Winnipeg is providing $16.2 million.

“This is a project of particular interest to me, I was the only mayoral candidate in the 2018 election campaign who pledged to get this done for this growing area of the city,” Bowman said.

“I’m very proud to see it finally come to fruition thanks to the efforts of so many public servants, council colleagues and other levels of government.”