Need for truck drivers in Manitoba reaching 'critical level' trucking association says

WINNIPEG -

Thousands of job openings in the transport truck driver industry are expected in Manitoba over the next few years, but one expert says the need for truck drivers in the province is reaching a critical level.

According to Manitoba Labour Market Outlook 2021–2025, transport truck driver is the occupation with the second-highest number of job openings over the next five years—with 5,000 expected openings.

"In Manitoba, in order to meet the needs of our economy and our Manitoba supply chain—we need to recruit, retain, and train over 5,000 truck drivers over the next five years. That is 1,000 truck drivers each year," said Terry Shaw, the executive director of the Manitoba Trucking Association.

"This isn't news for our industry, but the numbers are reaching a critical level."

Shaw said the need for drivers has far-reaching impacts beyond the trucking industry.

"The reality is we don't haul our goods. Trucking exists to move the goods of other industries that drive our economy and if we don't have those truck drivers in place—those goods don't move," he said.

As to what is driving that need, Shaw said there are a number of factors including economic growth and retirements—which is opening the door for new drivers to get behind the wheel.

The intake for Buffalo Driver Training's entry-level program has been full.

"We are trying to change and evolve to attract new people into this industry by being a little bit different type of a school with electronic or using new technologies to bring people in and to help make their training more successful," said Vanessa Morduhovich, the director of Buffalo Driver Training.

"It is a skilled job and you have to work hard to do a safe job so we want people to come in and we are here to support you—it is hard but we will help you to get there and get you in the driver's seat."

Andrea Omeniuk, a trainee in the program, made a career change during the COVID-19 pandemic—turning to the trucking industry for a bit more stability.

"Given the fact that there is no end in sight for the need for truckers—I thought it would be a good choice to fill up the rest of my career with," she said.

Andrea Omeniuk, a trainee at Buffalo Driver Training pictured here on Oct. 20, 2021, made a career change during the COVID-19 pandemic – turning to the trucking industry for a bit more stability. (Source: Danton Unger/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Shaw said if the province is going to keep up with the demand—more drivers need to be hired. And he would like to see more supports for the industry.

"So traditionally the occupation of truck driver hasn't received kind of the same considerations and supports that other occupations have—it is not a trade," Shaw said. "In Manitoba, the apprenticeship system exists to support 55 designated trades—transport truck driver isn't included in that mix."

Terry Shaw, the executive director of the Manitoba Trucking Association. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

He said the province has made some more funding available for truck driving training.

"Clearly, additional steps need to be taken if we want to meet this challenge," he said.

Darin Downey, the president and COO of Gardewine Group said technology and innovation has also been helping attract more people into the industry.

"Trucks are not built the way they were 25 years ago," Downey said. "They have automatic transmissions similar to cars—in recent years, lane departure warnings, stability control—those types of things that help modernize our industry."

For Omeniuk, she is looking forward to getting behind the wheel and on the road.

"This is an industry that would take you for the long haul."