Police believe a needle used to stab a victim in a mall in St. Vital Wednesday contained a fluid with something noxious or destructive in it.

A woman has been charged in connection with the attack, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police said around 7:30 p.m. they arrived at the shopping mall in the 1200 block of St. Mary’s Road to follow up on a report of a female being stabbed in the arm with a needle. Police then worked with security to find a female suspect in another part of the mall where she was taken into custody.

A news release from police said officers seized 1.10 grams of methamphetamine, several syringes, stolen items and ID with another female’s name.

The victim of the stabbing was taken to the hospital where she was treated.

Investigators believe the suspect and the victim, who don’t know each other, were in the same store at the time of the attack, which police said came without warning or provocation.

The victim was stabbed in the arm with a hypodermic needle with a syringe filled with a fluid believed to contain a destructive or noxious thing.

Jessie Kayla Genaille, 30, has been charged with several offences including aggravated assault.

She is in custody.