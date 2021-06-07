WINNIPEG -- Neepawa's MJHL team has a new name, the Titans

The team announced the new name on Twitter Monday morning saying "New name. Same passion."

The name change came after the board of directors decided to drop the word 'Natives' in July 2020.

The board said it would start working on a new name and logo immediately and would receive input from community members, stakeholders and fans.

The team never specified why the name was being changed, but several professional sports teams have made changes to controversial names.

Edmonton's CFL team is now known as the Elks after dropping the former name 'Eskimos' while Washington's football team in the NFL no longer uses the name 'Redskins' and has changed its logo.

Neepawa will enter the 2021-22 season as the Titans.

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger