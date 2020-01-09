WINNIPEG -- Neighbourhood watch groups throughout Winnipeg are set to meet this week to discuss ways to make the city safer.

"What I'm looking to do is to help the different patrol teams across Winnipeg understand each other better, share information, share what their different mandates are, what sets them apart, as well as help the different teams understand what brings them together," said Jeri Stern, director of the Winnipeg Neighbourhood Outreach and Watch Patrol.

The NOW Patrol is an organization that works to inspire and empower citizens to get involved in maintaining community safety and poverty reduction.

Stern added while this is an event for watch groups, it is also open to all Winnipeggers who are interested in helping the community by either joining an existing watch group or forming one of their own.

The meeting is scheduled for Friday at the Smitty's on St. James Street and it goes from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Stern noted the event is now at capacity but if people are still wanting to join in and participate there is a live stream set up that people can watch.

The stream can be found on the groups Facebook page and there is also a Twitter page where people can find more information about the group