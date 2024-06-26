Neil Young concerts cancelled due to illness

Neil Young’s Crazy Horse will not play in Winnipeg next month.

The Love Earth Tour is on “a big unplanned break” according to a statement posted to Young’s website, Neil Young Archives.

“When a couple of us got sick after Detroit's Pine Knob we had to stop,” the statement said. “We are still not fully recovered so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break.”

The group made the Detroit appearance May 22.

Crazy Horse was set to play at Blue Cross Park July 17.

Ticketmaster says refunds have been issued.

The band’s Hollywood Bowl concert and appearances at the Ohana Festival in California are still scheduled in late September.