WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Nestaweya River Trail closes at The Forks

    The river trail is closed at The Forks. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News) The river trail is closed at The Forks. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
    Share

    The Nestaweya River Trail is closed less than a week after a section of it closed.

    According to The Forks’ website, all parts of the river trail are closed, including The Forks Port Rink, and the Red River and Assiniboine River sections.

    The website also shows that all the Winnipeg 150 Winter Park skating rinks and trails are closed. More details can be found online.

    This news comes as Winnipeg continues to see mild weather conditions.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts that the temperature in Winnipeg is expected to reach 4 C on Tuesday. The same warm weather is expected to continue for the rest of the week.

    - With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    ChatGPT violated European privacy laws, Italy tells chatbot maker OpenAI

    Italian regulators said they told OpenAI that its ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot has violated European Union's stringent data privacy rules. The country's data protection authority, known as Garante, said Monday that it notified San Francisco-based OpenAI of breaches of the EU rules, known as General Data Protection Regulation.

    UPS is cutting 12,000 jobs

    UPS announced Tuesday that it will cut 12,000 jobs as part of a bid to save US$1 billion costs. Managers and contractor positions will make up most of the layoffs.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News