Nestaweya River Trail opens to the public

A Winnipeg winter staple returns, albeit in a contracted form, with the first section of the Nestaweya River Trail officially opening Thursday morning.

Only one section of the ordinarily six-kilometre trail, the Port Rink on the Assiniboine River, is now open to the public.

“As soon as temperatures start to drop, we start anticipating the day we can offer visitors and guests peak winter experiences on the rivers,” said Sara Stasiuk, CEO of The Forks in a news release.

The Forks cited "several setbacks and some challenging circumstances" for the unusually late opening of the river trail. This marks the latest opening date on record, excluding 2020, when, due to poor ice conditions, the trail didn’t open at all.

Last year, the trail opened on the first of January. In 2022, the full length of the trail was open by January 24. In 2021, the river trail's full length opened to Manitobans by January 9.

“The Nestaweya River Trail has become an important winter amenity in our city; bringing people together, outdoors, to enjoy each other and our community," said Sky Bridges, CEO of the Winnipeg Foundation, in the same release.

The Winnipeg Foundation has been a lead sponsor for the Nestaweya River Trail since 2020.

Ice safety levels on the Nestaweya River Trail are tested daily and only the sections listed as "open" are deemed safe. The public is encouraged to check on current ice conditions online.