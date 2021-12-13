New anti-racism mural at Winnipeg city hall

A new anti-racism mural now greets visitors at Winnipeg’s City Hall highlighting how we are all connected.

The work was commissioned by the city as part of its long-term commitment plan to equity, diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism.

“Something like this that is speaking to anti-racism or anti-oppression has to be spoken to from a person who has had that lived experience,” said emerging artist and traditional helper Jeannie White Bird who created the piece.

It is called ‘Gakina Gidinawemaaganidim,’ which translates into “We Are All Related.”

The piece graces the southeast side of the Susan A. Thompson Building and stands roughly four metres tall and 20 metres wide.

White Bird said the project was a learning experience for both herself and collaborator Charlie Johnston, whom she has worked with on other reconciliation projects.

“We are each other’s teacher and student so I couldn’t think of a more perfect person to collaborate with,” White Bird said.

The mural’s concept is rooted in traditional teachings that White Bird said speak to all nations, identities, ages, and genders.

“That is we are all related in spirit. We all have this loving unconditional spirit residing within each of us and we can look even further and every living thing on Mother Earth has a spirit within it, so we are all related,” said White Bird.

The mural reflects these teachings through images. For example, White Bird said a maple tree’s leaves depicted in the mural show each one having its own identity, like people.

White Bird said the increased prominence of highly visible works of art highlighting reconciliation efforts in Manitoba is a good sign of progress.

“These things are being put on the higher public radar and that’s exactly where they need to be,” said White Bird. “This one is even a louder public radar because of the fact that it is on the building within city hall.”