WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • New apartment complex on the way for downtown Winnipeg

    Share

    Work is underway on a new 14-storey apartment complex in downtown Winnipeg.

    The new building will sit at Donald Street and St. Mary Avenue. To be built by Carrington Real Estate, the apartment complex will feature 160 rental units on top of roughly 10,000 square feet of commercial space, with The Keg Steakhouse and Bar lined up to move in.

    Twenty-five per cent of the units will be deemed affordable housing.

    Downtown Winnipeg BIZ CEO Kate Fenske said the project will help in the revitalization of the city’s core.

    “When we look at some of the major properties in our downtown that become challenging, you don't know how long they might sit,” Fenske said. “And it is so exciting to see this beautiful space here today, and this entire group here to get this project back on track and to welcome new residents to our downtown.”

    Construction on the complex is set to wrap up by July 2026.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    • One injured in apartment fire

      Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Orillia Sunday afternoon, which resulted in one person getting transported to hospital.

    • Pickup truck catches fire on 400

      A pickup truck fire on Highway 400 in the Georgian Bay region Sunday morning resulted in no injuries but caused significant damage to the vehicle.

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News