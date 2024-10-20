New apartment complex on the way for downtown Winnipeg

Work is underway on a new 14-storey apartment complex in downtown Winnipeg.

The new building will sit at Donald Street and St. Mary Avenue. To be built by Carrington Real Estate, the apartment complex will feature 160 rental units on top of roughly 10,000 square feet of commercial space, with The Keg Steakhouse and Bar lined up to move in.

Twenty-five per cent of the units will be deemed affordable housing.

Downtown Winnipeg BIZ CEO Kate Fenske said the project will help in the revitalization of the city’s core.

“When we look at some of the major properties in our downtown that become challenging, you don't know how long they might sit,” Fenske said. “And it is so exciting to see this beautiful space here today, and this entire group here to get this project back on track and to welcome new residents to our downtown.”

Construction on the complex is set to wrap up by July 2026.