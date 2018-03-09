A 116-page report commissioned by the Pallister Government recommends the creation of a separate body to focus on economic development.

It concludes economic development programs are currently delivered through several government departments and funded agencies.

The report says this creates overlap, redundancies and can confuse customers.

In last year’s throne speech the premier promised to restructure economic development in Winnipeg , the capital region and rural and northern Manitoba.

Pallister says the province offers 100 programs through nine departments.

