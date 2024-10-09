New bill to regulate sale of machetes, other long-bladed weapons in Manitoba

A bill restricting the sale of long-bladed weapons was introduced in Manitoba Wednesday by Justice Minister Matt Wiebe.

The bill defines a long-bladed weapon as a machete, knife or sword or other weapon that is at least 30 cm long.

The bill would restrict access to long-bladed weapons in stores by making retailers secure them so a customer cannot just pick one up without help from a staff member.

It also would require ID upon purchase and not allow retailers to sell the blades to minors.

The retailer would also take personal information from the buyer, including their name, address and date of birth. The records must also show the make and model of the long blade.

Those records would have to be kept for two years.

Wiebe hopes to have the bill passed in this legislative session and to have the regulations implemented quickly.

"This is really about those retailers who we know aren't doing it for the right reasons," he said. "They're not selling these as tools or for use in outdoor settings; they're really selling them to people who shouldn't have them on our streets."

Individuals could face a $5,000 fine for a first offence under the act, which could jump to $10,000 for subsequent offences. A business would be first fined $25,000, a penalty that could get as high as $100,000 for subsequent offences.

The legislation comes following a slew of attacks involving machetes in Winnipeg, including one where a teenager suffered 'life-altering injuries' during an attack.

Community activist Sel Burrows has been calling for a machete ban in Manitoba for several years. He said in addition to the physical damage from the weapons, there is also psychological damage.

"We have a major problem of these semi-invisible weapons that terrorize people in the inner city," he said. "And if we want to have a healthy inner city, this is just one small piece."

Logan Blade, operations manager of Cutting Edge Cutlery Co. in Winnipeg, said his business has already been implementing items in the legislation in their store.

"We require photo ID before we open any display cases with any merchandise. Doesn't matter what set of cases," he said.

Blade said the bill could have a positive effect in reducing the number of machetes on the street.

"The places that allow you to buy them at self checkouts without seeing any staff members allow anyone of any age with no ID whatsoever to purchase them, and that should be regulated," he said. "Stores like grocery stores, general department stores have too many of these things sitting on the shelf, and they do not require staff to even see the person who is purchasing them."

The Winnipeg Police Service also applauded the decision.

"Edged weapon and machete attacks have dramatically increased in the last number of years, the consequences of which can cause significant life-altering injuries or sometimes be fatal," said Supt. Brian Miln in a statement. "This legislation is another tool to assist the WPS and law enforcement in keeping these weapons out of the hands of the gang and criminal elements.”

Wiebe said the province is reaching out to online marketplaces where long-bladed weapons are sold, like Amazon, to tell them about the potential incoming regulations.

He added the province is lobbying the federal government to classify the most dangerous long-bladed weapons as prohibited knives.