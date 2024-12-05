New Brandon safe house coming for Indigenous women, two-spirit, and gender-diverse people: Manitoba government

A new safe house for Indigenous women, two-spirit and gender-diverse people who are trying to escape violence is coming to Brandon.

The Manitoba government announced Thursday it is providing $500,000 to support the project.

"I know that I don't need to tell folks that Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit, and gender-diverse folks face some of the highest levels of gender-based violence, and on a daily basis in our province, are navigating a variety of different systems that make them unsafe, and today's announcement is about making Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit, and gender-diverse folks safe here in Brandon," said Nahanni Fontaine, the Families Minister, who is responsible for women and gender equity.

The 24/7 safe house—which will be known as Franny's Place—will have 10 bedrooms and bathrooms, a shared kitchen, a laundry area, as well as a living room and dining room.

Those in need of support can drop in anytime and will be provided a variety of support while they wait for placement.

"Our women, girls, two-spirit, and gender-diverse folks deserve the best. They deserve to be safe. They deserve to be cared for. They deserve compassion. They deserve to realize their dreams, and they deserve to be loved. And today is another tangible, concrete step that we are doing to make that happen."

The safe house is partnering with the Manitoba Metis Federation and the Brandon Neighbourhood Renewal Corporation's (BNRC) Action Research on Chronic Homelessness.

It will offer people activities from beading to woodworking and help them deal with illness or injury, disabilities, and any mental health or safety concerns.

"Home is more than just the structure over people's heads. Home means relationship, kinship, community, connection, traditions, ancestors, and belonging to each other. The safe houses are rooted in the seven sacred teachings; programming activities are based on the knowledge gathered from our interviews and the interests and needs of the women living in the homes. The safe houses focus on increasing protective factors that enhance safety for the women," said Megan McKenzie, the lead researcher at BNRC's Action Research on Chronic Homelessness.

The money is coming from the province's new $20 million strategy that is aimed at helping Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit, and gender-diverse people.

The first person moving into the facility will happen on Dec. 23.