New building coming to Manitoba's Boundary Trails Health Centre

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government is expanding the Boundary Trails Health Centre, including constructing a new building.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced the expansion of the hospital located between Morden and Winkler at a news conference on Friday, saying it will add acute care inpatient beds and provide a larger space for patient care programs.

The $64.4 million expansion will take place in two parts, beginning with the construction of a two-storey community services building and additions to the inpatient building.

“Our goal to provide better health care for all Manitobans is our top priority,” Gordon said.

“Our bold vision is for better health care, focused on reduced wait times, improved access, and more services close to home, and together we are taking significant steps in achieving that goal today.”

The province said that planning for the new building is being finalized, but it is expected to house many programs that already exist at the facility, including ambulatory care, cancer services, home care, education services, public health, and health information services.

Once these programs have been moved to the new community services building, the province will begin to renovate the vacated spaces in Boundary Trails Health Centre, allowing for expanded spaces for several departments, including surgery.

The province will also be building a two-storey addition to the inpatient building, which will include 24 inpatients beds on one level and enhanced nursery capacity on the other.

“This investment will help support this centre to serve as a district hub for the community and region, offering southern Manitobans many services that might currently require them to seek care in Winnipeg or other communities,” Gordon said.

Construction of the community services building, which will be adjacent to the current health centre, is expected to begin in summer 2022.