The Liberal government is introducing a contest that will award Indigenous communities $30 million for housing ideas in an effort to find solutions for projects that don’t fit within existing funding rules.

The goal of the contest is to attract private sector builders to help finance the construction of homes in First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities. In the past the government has attempted to get the private sector to help with the estimated $30 billion that’s needed to repair on-reserve infrastructure, but now they are looking for new ideas.

“Going along with business as usual is not going to close that (housing) gap quickly,” said Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott.

Philpott said federal spending rules can prohibit certain housing concepts, such as mix-used projects that combine residential and commercial space. She said this contest can help to determine what policy changes are needed to make these projects possible.

“This is an opportunity to say, perhaps we need to change some of the approach – how can we, in fact, be smarter about the money that we’re spending,” she said.

Through this contest the government is looking to fund projects that help to boost a community’s economy, use traditional Indigenous building styles and can be replicated in multiple communities,

"This is an opportunity to say 'if you have an idea of how you can actually address the social problem and at the same time provide housing space, then these are the kinds of things we would like to support," Philpott said.

"Once you can demonstrate proof of concept, often that will be the trigger that it will take for others to be able to scale up those examples."

Further details about the contest will be made available this fall when applications open for prize money. The funding will be given out over three rounds beginning in spring 2019.

- With files from The Canadian Press