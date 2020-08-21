WINNIPEG -- As the province continues to see more cases of COVID-19 over the past few weeks, a new COVID-19 testing site is set to open in Winnipeg.

The province made the announcement on Friday afternoon in a news bulletin.

The new site is expected to open on Aug. 25. It will be located at 2735 Pembina Highway.

This new site will be open for walk-in tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

The province said because of this new site, the current set up at Access Fort Garry will no longer be open.

It will be open until Monday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The province announced an additional 34 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to 830 since early March.

The province also performed 2,331 tests on Thursday, bringing the total to 122,291 since early February.