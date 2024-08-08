New Crave show 'Don’t Even' tells the story of best friends in Winnipeg

A new, original television show tells the story of two Indigenous friends living in Winnipeg who are trying to figure out their futures and follow their dreams.

The show, called ‘Don’t Even,’ is set in the late 1990s during the summer after the friends’ final year of high school.

The show, which was also shot in Winnipeg, was filmed at Portage Place, near the legislative building and in homes around the city.

“’Don’t Even’ is a comedy. It’s going to make you laugh, it’s going to make you cry,” said co-lead Victoria Gwendoline in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Thursday.

Gwendoline plays the character of Harley, whom she describes as high energy, silly, loud, and a lot of fun.

She said she loved getting to play a character from Winnipeg as a “Winnipeg girl” herself.

“I’m super honoured to get to represent Winnipeg up there,” she said.

“We filmed in Winnipeg. If you’re from Winnipeg, you’re going to recognize so many locations.”

‘Don’t Even’ is set to premiere on Crave and APTN on Aug. 23.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.