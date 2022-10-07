New criteria developed to increase veterinarians in Manitoba

The Manitoba government has finalized plans to help find and keep veterinarians in the province.

According to a news release on Friday, the province revealed how it will expand its current agreement with the Western College of Veterinary Medicine (WCVM) in Saskatchewan, where the college will add five more students from Manitoba each year beginning in 2023-24.

“The province will increase its funding contribution to WCVM by $539,200 for the 2023-24 academic year to a total of $7,009,600, raising the number of Manitoba intake students to 20 from 15 and to a student quota – the number in the four years of the program – to 65 from 60,” the province said in a news release. “The province’s gradually increasing funding commitment will bring its intake to 20 seats from 15 seats every year until it supports 80 Manitoba students annually through the four-year program.”

The province adds the five new intake seats at the college will be targeted towards the agricultural sector to increase the level of veterinary care in rural Manitoba.

“Our government has invested in this new strategy to address the critical shortage of veterinarians providing care for commercial livestock and poultry operations in rural Manitoba,” said Agriculture Minister Derek Johnson in a statement. “The agricultural sector is vital to our provincial economy and we are committed to providing support to address the sector’s needs.”

The province said students selected for the program must have an expressed desire to pursue veterinary practices in commercial agriculture in rural Manitoba. They must also have “a solid academic foundation through achievement in a university-level animal science program,” and “practical knowledge and experience in the livestock or poultry industries, gained through significant experience prior to enrolment.”