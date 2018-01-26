A new crop of huts to warm the artistic sensibility of Winnipeggers was unveiled at The Forks Friday.

Six new warming huts are being added to the Red River Mutual Trail collection in 2018, including the three that won a competition of 180 submissions: the cubic “Golden Bison” designed by Mexico’s David Alberto Arroya Tafolla, “Totem” from Estonia’s Architecture Office b210 and “The Trunk” designed by Vancouver’s Camille Bianchi and Ryder Thalheimer.

By invitation, award-winning filmmaker and artist Guy Maddin collaborated with partners to create the “Temple of Lost Things,” constructed beneath the Norwood bridge out of blocks of ice taken from the river itself.

“Harvested recently,” Maddin told CTV News. “The Red River may look like a café latte in the summer, but in the winter the ice gets remarkably clear. And when it gets watered down, a little bit, you could actually read through it.”

Maddin said the ‘temple’ incorporates driftwood taken from the banks of the Red, “So almost everything is organically sourced from the river itself.”

Unlike other huts that have been reused from year to year, Maddin’s hut will last only as long as the season.

“Once this ice goes, the whole thing just melts back into the environment,” he said, adding that a shroud will be pulled over it as the melt begins “to acknowledge temporarily, that moment when things are over. And then it too, will just float away.”

Two huts from students are also being featured in 2018.

The University of Manitoba’s Faculty of Architecture worked with the City of Winnipeg Customer Service and Communications to create “Pontagaon,” a name derived from the concept of a “a five-part bridge conceived in angles.”

A group of grade 11 Mennonite Brethren Collegiate Institute students and teacher Merlin Braun worked with a number of partners to design and build the “#HUGMUG”, a giant wooden mug tipped on its