New data sheds light on breakthrough COVID-19 cases in Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government has released new data providing further insights into the province’s breakthrough COVID-19 cases, including which vaccine types and age groups are seeing the most cases post-vaccination.

On Monday, the province released its latest respiratory surveillance report, which includes information on COVID-19 cases after full vaccination from Dec. 16, 2020, to Oct. 16, 2021.

The numbers show that more than half of Manitoba’s breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated individuals were in people who received the Pfizer vaccine, while 32.3 per cent were in Manitobans who received Moderna doses.

The data also shows that 14.2 per cent of the breakthrough cases were in fully vaccinated Manitobans who received mixed vaccine types; one per cent were from Manitobans who got AstraZeneca, and only 0.5 per cent of fully vaccinated breakthrough cases were in people who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

A chart that shows the number of breakthrough cases by vaccine type. (Source:Manitoba government respiratory surveillance report)

It’s important to note that more Manitobans are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine compared to any other type, as it’s the only vaccine available to those aged 12 to 17. The province has also received a lot more Pfizer doses than any other vaccine,

Manitoba has received more than 1.5 million doses of Pfizer, more than 800,000 doses of Moderna, and more than 91,000 doses of AstraZeneca.

AGE GROUP AND SEVERITY OF CASES

In terms of which age group is seeing the most breakthrough cases, it was fairly evenly distributed.

According to the province’s data, 18.6 per cent of breakthrough COVID-19 cases were among fully vaccinated Manitobans between the ages of 30 and 39, while 16.5 per cent were aged 40 to 49.

The 20 to 29, 50 to 59, and 60 to 69 age groups each accounted for just over 14 per cent of the fully vaccinated cases, while the 12 to 19, 70 to 70, and 80-plus age groups each accounted for less than 10 per cent.

A chart that shows breakthrough cases by age group. (Source: Manitoba government respiratory surveillance report)

When it came to breakthrough cases that experienced severe COVID-19 symptoms, age did play a factor.

Just under half of the severe breakthrough cases were in Manitobans over the age of 70 and 23.5 per cent were in those between the ages of 60 to 69.

The other age groups each accounted for fewer than 10 per cent of the severe COVID-19 cases that occurred after full vaccination.

The data also shows that all deaths that occurred after breakthrough cases were in people over the age of 50, with the 70-plus age group accounting for the most deaths.

A chart that shows which age groups had severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases. (Source: Manitoba government respiratory surveillance report)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The provincial data provides insight into which variants of concern are infecting fully vaccinated individuals.

It shows nearly 15 per cent of breakthrough cases had the Delta variant, while 5.2 per cent had the Alpha variant.

According to provincial data, about half of the fully vaccinated cases had an unspecified variant of concern, and less than one per cent total had the Delta Plus, Beta, Kappa, and Gamma variants.

Just under 30 per cent of the breakthrough COVID-19 cases were not infected by variants of concern.

A chart that shows which variants of concern infected fully vaccinated individuals. (Source: Manitoba government respiratory surveillance report)

The numbers also show that 56 per cent of the fully vaccinated infections were females, while 44 per cent were males.

A chart that shows how many of the breakthrough cases were in males and females. (Source: Manitoba government respiratory surveillance report)

The charts show the numbers for partially vaccinated breakthrough cases (left) and fully vaccinated breakthrough cases (right).