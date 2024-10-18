New film chronicles Mennonite history in Manitoba

A made in Manitoba movie is shedding light on the historical origins of the province's Mennonite population.

Director Dale Hildebrand's newest film, "Where The Cottonwoods Grow," focuses on the 1874 journey Mennonites made from what is now Ukraine to Manitoba.

"I've done a lot of documentaries and films and feature films that really focus on the idea of culture and appreciation of different cultures," Hildebrand said, noting one of his recent documentaries was on Italian immigrants.

"My wife, who is Italian, suggested I do something on the Mennonites, and my sister connected me with the fact that we're coming up on the 150th anniversary of the initial 1874 migration, so it just seemed to snowball from there."

Hildebrand, who also served as producer, writer and cinematographer of the film, said he set out to make a documentary in the style of Ken Burns. He filmed at the Mennonite Heritage Village in Steinbach, with many old houses and barns.

"They were filming at different times of the year, sometimes in winter," said Robert Goertzen, the interim executive director at the village. "We looked for buildings that we were able to warm up, because not all buildings have a heating capacity, and we had to augment some of the heating portions of certain buildings."

Behind the scenes of the film "Where the Cottonwoods Grow" showcasing the Mennonite migration to Manitoba. (Submitted: Dale Hildebrand)

Hildebrand also had access to the Manitoba Mennonite archives. One of the things he found in the archives was the blueprints of the ship the first Mennonite migrants arrived on, and they created a CGI model for the film.

"It comes across the Atlantic at one point. It's surrounded by icebergs and all based on true historical facts, journals, diaries, all that sort of thing," Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand, who is Mennonite, said the project was close to his heart. He hopes people come away from the film with an appreciation for their roots.

"There's so much I learned about this film and making it, but so much I learned about my own history," he said.

Added Goertzen, "We were just thrilled to be able to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the early Mennonite settlers coming to Manitoba, and to be part of that was an honour for us."

Screenings will take place on Dec. 1 in Steinbach, Dec. 4 in Winkler, Dec. 15 in Winnipeg and Jan. 19 in Gretna.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger