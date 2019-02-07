

CTV Winnipeg





A new business partnership has made it even easier for people to get their hands on a Winnipeg classic.

Sobeys has confirmed that two FreshCo locations opening in Winnipeg this spring will feature Cantor’s Express.

The grocery stores will be located at Kildonan Crossing near Regent Avenue and at Jefferson Avenue and McPhillips Street.

“As a local business, Cantor’s has a great reputation in the community and we are proud partner with them,” said Jacquelin Weatherbee, director of external communications for Sobeys, in an email.

Cantor’s Meats is a Winnipeg institution. It first opened at the current Winnipeg location on Logan Avenue in 1944.

More details on this collaboration are expected in the coming weeks.