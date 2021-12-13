New funding for pandemic affected charter transportation services in Manitoba

Manitoba bus and air charter transportation companies hit hard by pandemic travel restrictions are getting a second lease on life thanks to new provincial funding.

On Monday, Economic Development and Jobs Minister Jon Reyes announced a $1.92 million program to support those companies by offsetting some of their expenses related to maintaining, restarting, or ramping up operations after they were reduced or cancelled altogether over the past 20 months.

“A lot of other businesses have had the ability to adapt,” said Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce. “There’s no pick-up, there’s no delivery, there’s no online sales for this industry. This is an industry that has had to deal with what the pandemic has handed them.”

Davidson said the charter service industry is important to the Manitoba economy because it moves people.

The effects are not limited to the tourism industry. Charter planes and buses move students, athletes, seniors and provide essential transportation to remote communities.

To receive funding, operators will go through an application process through the government. The province said that will open later this month, with funding to follow in the new year.

Details on the program are still being worked out, but Davidson said it is important that it be scalable. That means funding amounts would be dependent on the size of the company applying for financial relief.

“It’s not going to make up for all of the losses that they’ve gone through over the past 21 months, but it will help them in their recovery as these businesses continue to move forward,” Davidson said.