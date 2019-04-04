

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Public Insurance announced Thursday it will be funding police enforcement programs to help put a stop to distracted driving.

“On average, one in three road deaths and thousands of collisions are attributed to distracted driving annually,” said Satvir Jatana, vice-president responsible for communications at MPI, in a news release.

“These dedicated projects are highly successful, resulting in nearly 13,000 offence notices issued over the last six years. Changing driver behaviour can be achieved by the combination of education, awareness and law enforcement.”

The initiative, which is “aimed at drivers who continue to illegally use hand-held electronic devices while driving,” will be implemented for the months of April, July and October. Police agencies in Winnipeg, Brandon, Winkler and Morden will be taking part in the program, as well as the RCMP.

According to data from MPI, distracted driving collisions in the province increased from 2,415 in 2011 to 15,000 in 2017.

Under distracted driving legislation, any driver found using a handheld electronic device while driving will receive an automatic three-day licence suspension and a fine of $672. If convicted, the driver will move down five levels on their driver safety rating.