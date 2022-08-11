New funding to support festivals in rural and northern Manitoba

The Manitoba government is providing nearly $215,000 in operating grants to 38 rural and northern communities to help fund festivals that support heritage and culture.

Andrew Smith, minister of sport, culture, and heritage, announced the funding on Wednesday, explaining the grants will be provided through the Community Festivals and Events Program.

“Manitoba is known for its lively cultural heritage that is reflected in a variety of festivals across the province,” Smith said in a news release.

“I am pleased to announce our government’s support for these events, and I encourage Manitobans to get out and enjoy some family-friendly fun at our great Manitoba festivals.”

The Community Festivals and Events Programs gives rural and northern Manitoba communities operating grants to help organize festivals that take place over a minimum of two days. These festivals need to be recognized as the community’s annual signature event, and must also promote heritage, culture and identity.

The province added that the Community Festivals and Events Program supports events that encourage youth participation; celebrate the unique character of the community; foster a sense of pride; and contribute to local tourism and economic activity.

Some upcoming events that will be supported through this program are the Harvest Festival and Exhibition in Winkler, Plum Coulee Fest, the Morden Corn and Apple Festival, and the Pembina Valley Honey, Garlic and Maple Syrup Festival.

More information on the Community Festivals and Events Program can be found online.