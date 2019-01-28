

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority announced Monday that two obstetrical units are set to receive $2.3 million annually in order to hire more nursing staff.

“Additional nursing staff are needed to handle the steady increase in the number of births that obstetrics units at Health Sciences Centre and St. Boniface hospital are seeing,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen in a press release.

In the 2017/18 fiscal year, the units delivered 11, 710 babies combined, which is an eight per cent spike since the 2010/11 fiscal year.

The $2.3 million means St. Boniface can schedule two more nurses around the clock, and Health Sciences Centre will have the funds for an extra 24/7 nurse.

“These units not only accommodate mothers from Winnipeg, but from rural and northern Manitoba, Nunavut, and Northwestern Ontario as well, and it’s important that we keep up with the demand as our regional population grows,” said Chief health operations officer of the WRHS Krista Williams.

The money will also be used to fund an elective caesarean team at St. Boniface, operating two days per week.

The WRHA said these additions are aimed at: reducing delays of planned inductions and elective caesarean; moving patients more quickly into labour-and-delivery beds; and reduce diversions between the hospitals.