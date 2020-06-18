WINNIPEG -- A new grassroots movement is sounding the alarm about serious financial challenges facing Manitoba childcare centres as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group called 'Childcare is Essential' officially launched on Thursday afternoon. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of high-quality affordable public childcare in Manitoba.

Organizers of the group said the pandemic has only made it more difficult for centres to operate. They said many centres were already struggling to make ends meet after years of frozen provincial funding.

The group is now calling for immediate action and emergency funding from the province.

"Recently there was an early childhood educator who said 'yes, parents need to work, the economy needs to run, but we in childcare are more than human storage facilities'," said Kisa Macisaac, an early childhood educator and volunteer with the new group.

"We provide rich early learning curriculum, we provide nurturing childcare, and we deserve to be well funded."

The group is holding a town hall on Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. More details can be found on the Childcare is Essential website.