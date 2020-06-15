WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government, along with several community organizations, have partnered to create a new pilot project to help teach children and families about meal preparation and nutrition.

Families Minister Heather Stefanson made the announcement Monday morning, noting the province is investing $2.5 million to start the program, called the Home Nutrition and Learning Pilot Program.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for so many Manitoba families, and our government continues to invest in the Manitoba Protection Plan to ensure they are supported during these very difficult times,” said Stefanson.

The following organizations will administer the program.

Andrews Street Family Centre Inc. in Winnipeg;

Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre Inc. in Winnipeg;

Samaritan House in Brandon;

Food Matters Manitoba in the community of Cross Lake; and

Bayline Regional Round Table in Thicket Portage, Pikwitonei, Ilford/War Lake, and Wabowden.

The province said the organizations involved with the project will continue their existing relationships with clients and families who use their services. They will receive food high in nutritional value, and family-friendly recipes.

“This program will also empower families to prepare those meals together, helping to make healthy, nutritious meals part of their daily routine,” Stefanson said.

Diane Redsky, executive director with Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre, said they fed over 300 people a day, six days a week, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. She added the organization has prepared over 40,000 emergency kits to families since the pandemic arrived in Manitoba.

Redsky said the pilot program will help them improve their emergency kits by allowing them to add nutritious food families are requesting.

“The Home Nutrition and Learning Pilot Program will help over 1,000 families every week in our community, so they don’t have to worry about where their next meal will come from,” she said.

The program will run until the end of September before being evaluated, Stefanson said.