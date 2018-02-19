When Zhenmin Yang enrolled at the University of Manitoba three years ago, the international student hit a roadblock right out of the gate.

"I was actually really nervous and maybe like a little bit depressed," said Yang

The stress had nothing to do with her studies. She says it took months to find a place to live.

"I don't know where to go and it took a long time to hunt for an apartment," said Yang.

Now more housing options could be on the rise for students around the U of M. A major development is proposed for an empty lot on south Pembina Highway.

The proposal before city hall would see two apartment buildings constructed with 410 units plus parking. It includes two towers, 13 and 15 storeys tall, 15,000 square feet of retail space on the street level and dozens of bike parking stalls.

St. Norbert city councillor Janice Lukes can't comment on the apartment proposal prior to an upcoming public hearing. But Lukes helped commission a report last year which concluded up to 150 illegal rooming houses could be operating around the university and that some international students, desperate for housing, cram into unsafe conditions because of shortages.

"Until we get more units, more apartment units, we're going to continue seeing this," said Lukes.

Students might not be the only ones hoping for new life on the vacant lot. Krystal Klear Car Wash and ESSO gas station operates next door. It welcomes the idea of a new neighbour with hundreds of potential new customers.

"I think it would be very good for our business, sales will increase, obviously they're going to buy groceries, and gas, everybody has cars," said employee Ajay Parmar.

The public hearing is set for Wednesday.