A new initiative is being rolled out, aimed at curbing unsafe panhandling in Winnipeg.

The plan targeting panhandling at intersections and boulevards around the city came about as a result of stakeholders working together, including the City of Winnipeg, Downtown Biz, End Homelessness Winnipeg and Main Street Project.

On Friday, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said he’s consistently heard from stakeholders that there is an uptick in unsafe panhandling.

Bowman brought up the issue in his state of the city address back in March. .

The short-term actions include an outreach pilot program to connect with panhandlers, an employment pilot program to help panhandlers find permanent work and a boulevard safety pilot program to put preventative measures at dangerous intersections.

End Homelessness Winnipeg’s president Lucille Bruce said the initiative was about looking at why people panhandle at intersections and offering them an alternative.

“People really care,” said Bruce.

“They care about the safety and well-being of those who practice this very unsafe kind of panhandling.”

Meanwhile, mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk questioned the timing of the announcement, just ahead of a civic election.

“I think it’s very clear that what we just saw was a campaign announcement,” said Motkaluk.

Stressing that the need was clear, Bowman said he’s increasingly heard concerns about unsafe panhandling.

“I’m responding to requests that I’ve heard from citizens as well as the stakeholders that are part of this collaborative effort.”

Panhandlers concerned over barriers

Meanwhile a group of panhandlers CTV spoke with expressed concern over what potential barriers would look like.

Joshua Hansen has been panhandling at intersections for two years. He said while the money wasn’t consistent, it was a means of survival.

Hansen also said it provided him with a support system and that fellow panhandlers were like family who were conscious of each other’s safety on boulevards.

“We always get to look out for one another,” said Hansen.

“How are we going to make a source of income in our kind of way? Everybody has jobs. It is like a job. Sometimes I stay out there for 16 hours a day.”

Stakeholders plan to look at how the pilot projects worked and develop a long term strategy.

Winnipeg’s mayor said the immediate initiative was being paid for out of existing resources.