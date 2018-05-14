

The Manitoba government released its news mental health and addictions strategy on Monday with a focus on addressing gaps in healthcare services, according to a news release from the province.

The report identifies some of the major challenges facing mental health and addictions treatment: long waits for services, limited access to treatment in rural and northern communities, gaps in continuing from acute to primary care and an imbalance in how investments were divided between acute services and community-based services.

The Manitoba Mental Health and Addictions Strategy highlights the need to enhance access to services, increase co-ordination and improve the use of technology.

“This strategy offers a fresh start for Manitoba,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen in the release.

“It sets out a bold, forward-looking plan to address the silos and gaps that have created significant challenges for Manitobans in accessing the services they need, when they need them.”

The report also said the province’s system can’t meet the current level of need, since Manitoba has the highest prevalence of people meeting the criteria for mental health and substance-use disorder among the provinces. These issues were most prevalent when it comes to serving women, youth and Indigenous people.

To help fill these gaps the strategy suggests:

The creation of continuum services that emphasize community hubs, which will bring community and services agencies to one location. This will allow person and family-focused care and culturally specific treatment;

Emphasizing collaborative care models;

Supporting primary care providers through rapid access to psychiatric consultation and more opportunities for prescribers to enhance their knowledge in addictions medicine;

Better access to timely treatment through Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAMM) clinics and added Telehealth access.

The report says that funding alone cannot improve mental health treatment, but does suggest an increase in funding over three years.

The report’s recommendations for funding, as well as governance include:

Initiating external reviews of the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba’s residential and community services;

Creating a blended funding model for psychiatric support and a policy that requires other parts of government to contract psychiatric services through the public system;

Developing provincial standards and licensing processes;

Increasing funding over the next three years so it reaches the Canadian guideline of 7.2 per cent of health funding being directed towards mental health and addictions;

Giving an additional two per cent of funding to make up for the funding gap;

Allocating eight per cent of the addictions and mental health budget to prevention.

Over the coming months, Goertzen and Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living will evaluate each recommendation. The implementation plan is expected to be complete by the fall.