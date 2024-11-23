New migrating bird exhibit takes flight at The Leaf

A new exhibit showcasing the dualities of travelling home and migration was unveiled at The Leaf Saturday.

The display titled, “Birdsong & Boughs: A Holiday Migration,” features 500 decorative birds and 45 birdhouses, along with 750 poinsettias.

“This display is a little different from our previous holiday displays at The Leaf,” said Laura Cabak, communications and public relations director at Assiniboine Park Conservancy. “It explores the parallels between migratory birds that travel south for the winter, seeking refuge from the cold … and people who travel over the holiday season, seeking the warmth and comfort of quality time spent with loved ones.”

The flock on display features birds that spend their summers in Manitoba, before travelling south near the equator for the chillier months.

“This display is really whimsical and fun, and it features a number of playful elements that create this really nice atmosphere that celebrates the holiday season and the beauty of nature, but also explores themes around conservation and sustainability,” Cabak said.

“Birdsong & Boughs: A Holiday Migration” is on display at The Leaf now until Jan. 12.